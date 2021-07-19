I’m a single woman, 34, and I feel like, with more people getting vaccinated, I may soon have to decide whether I’m returning to my same job in the same old way. I’ve already heard of employers in big firms telling people they can choose whether to work from home or return to their desks.

For me, having experienced the fears of getting very ill from COVID-19, not being able to see my parents and grandmother in person, and struggling with learning all the technology to work virtually, I’m now having second thoughts about going back to “normal” regarding my job.

I’m vaccinated (awaiting my second shot as soon as possible), so I can now visit my family and be with the friends who are also soon going to be double-vaccinated.

Working from home, I don’t have to board public transit with others who may be unvaccinated, or get in elevators with people who’ll stop distancing or wearing masks in crowds, or be in a roomful of people who like to gossip up close.

Thinking about this is making me feel stressed again. I like my job but I’ve learned to do it even better from home. The only distractions are the ones I choose, such as staying in touch with my closest friends and a past boyfriend whom I’d missed.

But there’s salary at risk. If the boss wants everyone back, it’s uncertain how s/he’ll respond to my saying, No thanks.

I know the employees who had an office social life, including lunches, five o’clock drinks (and office affairs), will go back.

But I’m unsure what to do. I need my income to cover my rent and expenses. Though I liked a number of my co-workers, I’ve never counted wholly on my workplace for my social life, and I feel most comfortable and secure in my home office.

What do you advise?

My Post-Pandemic Puzzle