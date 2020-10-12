We’re observers to a family drama within our close friendship circle, asking that you consider the following:

A son had hastily married a girl from another city who he didn’t know that well, ignoring several red flags.

The bride’s family took over the wedding arrangements (extravagant), but then paid for nothing.

The groom’s parents ended up paying for hotel costs and receptions in two cities for out-of-town relatives.

Over 375 wedding guests were invited to a lavish banquet hall.

There was drama regarding inadequate seating, with explanations about the planner’s omission of assigned seats for some guests, causing bad feelings especially among the groom’s mother’s relatives.

They then didn’t participate in any of the festivities during the whole time.

Following the wedding, some red flags about the bride's side proved true (lies were revealed) and the marriage was over after one year.

Several years later, the groom’s mother has had no contact with much of her family. There’s now no connection between her adult children with their mother's side.

We’re surprised and sad for this family we care about. Shouldn’t relatives show solidarity and later discuss the seating-plan issue in private together?

Instead, a public drama played out before everyone present.

The mother now wonders, if there’s any occasion that arises in their family (happy or sad), whether she should just ignore it.

We’re closer to her than her own siblings and would like your opinion.

Wedding Fallout