I’m a single woman, 38, who was married for three years in my mid-20s before I divorced. Ten years later, I’ve been seriously involved with four men but only loved one profoundly.

In between, I lived the free-wheeling dating life of my generation, including one-night stands, friends with benefits, hook-ups from dating apps, etc.

My longest relationships then rarely exceeded six months.

Two men hurt me badly. One wanted a “regular weekend lover” - making me feel that I wasn’t good enough for any commitment beyond that.

The other swore he loved me, but not enough to give up a promotion in another city.

That leaves my true-love history with just one man. When faced with a moral dilemma regarding the two children he’d raised on his own, he couldn’t separate from the youngsters when their mother begged for another chance at their marriage. I understood but was devastated.

I’ve never fully recovered.

But I’ve focused on my work and my friendships with great women who make no judgments and are there when you need them.

I’m writing now to ask your thoughts on what should be my next step: Should I keep focusing on work and not try to meet new people during Covid?

Or join a dating app where people are matched and there’s understanding that many online meetings need to precede an in-person date?

I’m definitely not rushing into any close encounters at this stage in my life, nor during this uncertain time, either!

Future Hope for Me?