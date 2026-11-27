I was at a walk-in clinic on the weekend for a non-contagious issue because my doctor's office was not open. There was a couple waiting across from me who were coughing, not covering their mouths and not wearing masks. I put on a mask I brought. The receptionist was sitting behind glass and right in front of them, but she said nothing to them about wearing a mask or even providing them with one. I wanted to offer them spare masks that I had but I thought it was not my place to speak to them about this. If I had said anything to the receptionist, they would have heard so I did not and no one else waiting said anything to them or the receptionist. The couple saw the doctor before me, and she said she has pneumonia and he has bronchitis to others when they left. They just spread their germs to everyone in the walk-in clinic, even a child who was waiting. My own doctor's office has a supply of masks at the door, and the receptionist asks those with a cough to wear one for everyone's safety, but this place did not do that. What should I do about this next time, even if I go to another walk-in clinic? Germs, germs, everywhere

It is shocking to me that people have forgotten how to cover their mouths and/or wear a mask when they’re not feeling well, especially when they have a runny nose, sneezing and coughing. We ALL learned our lesson about the spread of germs thanks to COVID-19. And though, on the one hand, it feels so long ago (six years already!), it also feels like yesterday. I am duly surprised that the receptionist didn’t say anything. Most doctors’ offices and walk-in clinics still have signs warning people to wear a mask if they’re feeling unwell. If it were me, and you sound as though you just needed a push, I would have offered them the extra masks I had in my bag. If they refused, I would have said something to the receptionist, regardless of if they could hear me. Only you can advocate for your own health. If there’s one area in which not to be shy, this is it. And with the weather going through its own crazy fluctuations these days, lots of people are getting sick. Take every precaution to keep yourself healthy.

My boyfriend is angry with me because he says I smell like smoke and it’s a turnoff. I have smoked since I’m 17 and I’m now 32. That’s almost half my life! And I smoked when I met him. In fact, that’s how we met. He asked if he could have a cigarette and then offered me a light. That was nearly two years ago, and we’ve been together ever since. About eight months ago, he decided he wanted to start getting more physically fit, and quit smoking after two months, so he’s been a non-smoker for six months. I find he’s trying to change me now too. Smoker for Life

Your sign-off states your intentions clearly. At this point, I think you might need to decide: your healthy lifestyle boyfriend, or your cigarettes. I know what I would choose, but you must choose what works best for you. If smoking is that important to you (and I understand it’s an addiction), then you need to let your boyfriend go and move on with his life. I suggest that if you love him, you could give quitting a try. I’m not suggesting it’s easy, but it’s worth it for your relationship and your own health.

FEEDBACK Regarding voluntold (Sept. 8):

Reader – “Your advice was for her to talk to her sister and divide up the responsibilities for their parents. I disagree. “Sometimes, looking after parents can't be split between siblings, and my sense is that her sister isn’t interested in helping or she’d be doing it. The sister sounds like she wants to just be the director and not a participant. Maybe a sit down would help open her eyes, but it may not change the pattern. “I speak from experience. My husband and I spent the last two years looking after his very elderly mother, while his brother, who lives 15 minutes from her, did almost nothing (we live 45 minutes away). Anytime we tried to get his brother involved, he would find reasons not to (such as telling us we know how to do it better), or he’d try to do a task but not complete it or he’d delay doing it, and ultimately, we took care of it.”