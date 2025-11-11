While walking down a busy street this morning, I witnessed a situation. At the time I did nothing, but I can’t stop thinking about it. If I could make up the story, it appeared to me that a caregiver was pushing a stroller, and a grandfather was pulling a wagon. They were walking together; both the stroller and wagon were empty. It was morning, just after many schools start, so I am going to assume that they had dropped off their charges at school. Suddenly, she started speaking loudly, accusing him of harassment. She handed him the stroller, storming off, repeating the word harassment. Should I have offered her help? Should I have intervened? I’m worried about this woman and what the rest of her day will look like, not to mention if this ends her current employment. Concerned Citizen

That is a concerning situation, and I wish we could have some way of knowing what happens. But we can’t. You’re kind for wanting to help, and in the moment, you could have asked her if she needed help. It’s not terrible that you didn’t. Probably no one did. Not for lack of caring, but because people are walking to and from where they need to be, focusing on their own lives. The woman in question wasn’t being touched physically from what you saw, so it didn’t appear as though she was in imminent danger. And truth is, you’ve made up the narrative. The real story could be so very, very different. Pray for her safety, stay vigilant when walking in that area, but don’t lose sleep over it. Not to be callous, but because we can’t save everyone, and we need to protect ourselves.

My girlfriend isn’t much into sports and I’m OK with that. She doesn’t mind if I make plans with friends to watch Sunday football, or if I make plans with friends to attend a hockey game. Recently, however, with the Blue Jays in the World series, and even before that, she started to take a vested interest in all things baseball. I was happy that she found a new appreciation for homegrown teams and the Blue Jays specifically. We even watched a game or two together. However, she is now not talking to me because I went to the watch party for Game three, that lasted until the wee hours of the morning, and I didn’t get home until the sun was almost on the rise. She is convinced that I was cheating on her and spent the night with another woman. I didn’t. I wouldn’t. That’s not how I roll. But nothing I say or do will convince her. What do I do? Go Jays Go

Strange that your girlfriend would hang her hat on something that you can almost prove didn’t happen. I’m going to believe you that you weren’t cheating on her. Do you share your location with each other? If so, she could have seen where you were at all times. Did you take any photos? If so, they’ll be time-stamped and location tracked. You can prove where you were by showing her those. I also assume you weren’t alone. Does she know your friends? Does she trust them? Could they swear the truth on your behalf? If none of this works and your girlfriend CHOOSES to maintain her position and not talk to you, then I think you need to ask yourself: is this the kind of person I want to be with long-term? Someone who doesn’t trust me, accuses me of lying (and cheating), and won’t even discuss the issue. You may want to consider moving on.

FEEDBACK Regarding the rude sister-in-law (Aug. 15): Reader – “This letter dredged up bitter memories of over ten years of rudeness and bullying from my sister-in-law. I was well-educated with absolutely no issues, young and newly married, and with no warning found myself in a difficult situation. “My husband made me promise not to say anything and to take the bullying to avoid confrontation for the sake of the children. I was constantly belittled, harassed by this person and often her husband joined in. I started to resent my husband's lack of support and lost respect for him not resolving the situation. “Now looking back my advice to anyone caught in a similar situation is to stand up and confront the bully. Never let yourself feel intimidated and humiliated or it will fester over the years.”

Lisi – I’m curious to know if you stayed married to your husband or if this issue was part of the demise?