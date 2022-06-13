Dear Readers - A letter-writer’s childhood history of challenging, hurtful events led to poor choices growing up. I’m omitting any identifiable family to avoid unfair/wrong judgments. Instead, here are the realities she now faces, and seeks advice:

My parents separated when I was very young. I saw my father every other weekend. He wasn’t affectionate. When he started dating my soon-stepmom, I saw his affection to her.

They married. My mom died when I was a teenager and my dad moved out. I was on my own a few years later.

I made bad decisions. I fell in love with a convicted prisoner, believing he loved me, but he only played me.

I couldn’t get a good job, but worked at a gas station to support myself, 6-to-7 days weekly for over two years. That’s how I pay my rent, though it’s barely enough.

I’m now mid-30s and finally got a government contract but it was too far away for me to afford the gas. I’m back full-time at the gas station.

Another job came up which I wanted so badly, but I didn’t apply because I believed a good reference wasn’t possible. All I’ve ever done is the gas station….

I wasn’t living an honest life on the right side of the tracks.

I’m thankfully no longer with the convict, that ended a few years ago.

But I feel I’ve lost my chance to prove that I don’t deserve the bad-kid label. I’m hurt, defeated, angry and sad.

The only “social” thing in my life is dinner with my family. I live alone and I don’t have friends in the area. I’m so upset; I may not get over this.

That job would’ve made my life desirable instead of a burden to me and those around me. Why and how do I go on? Please help.

Devastated