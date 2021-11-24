I’m seeking a spin on your advice given to the woman whose husband’s family ignored her when she needed them most (Nov. 5):

“That advice was also very helpful to me. I’d like to take it for my own, too, but relevant to the situation facing my husband and me, regarding our children.

“He and I grew our blended family through our adoption of three siblings from foster care. We were the true “Instant Family” and were immediately plunged into a world of trauma, regression, loss, and everything that accompanies it.

“The only way we can describe it is that we had 180 pounds of “newborn” (“new” to us) triplets with all the stress and sleepless nights. In the midst of it, my sister-in-law (SIL) was planning a big family event.

“We were extremely nervous about this event where we’d be expected to attend with our children. But they were nowhere near ready to attend, nor could we leave them with a sitter at that time.

“They were fully triggered for reactions and the spectrum of behaviours would’ve been too much for anybody else to handle. Plus, they panicked when we went out.

“Then an issue at the end of a long day: One of our children had a huge meltdown at school. Then, my SIL started texting me like crazy.

“I mentioned that I was very tired and wouldn’t handle the conversation well. Her texting continued, and I blew up. My husband called his sister, the past was brought up, and he blew up.

“Next, e-mails started from my mother-in-law (MIL) and again, I blew up. We refused to attend the event. It resulted in our being ostracized from all family events for the next nine months or so.

“I’ve been working through this – but I feel guilty because I no longer want a relationship with them. I don’t care to call, don’t care if I see them, our children don’t know who they are.

“I let my husband manage his relationship with his parents.

“We were scapegoated by them at the most challenging juncture of our life and I’m having much trouble getting over the hurt caused by people who so believe they’re in the right and we’re wrong. What should I do?”

Still Hurting