My boyfriend’s a workaholic. We’ve been in a relationship for five years but live separately. He’s often so intense about deadlines for his clients, that he stays in his one-room studio all day, then falls asleep there on the couch.

I feel badly for him and also hurt, since he knows he can stay at my much more comfortable place overnight.

He’s 33 and I’m 32. On the rare times that we spend a whole weekend together at my apartment, he’s very loving.

We get along well and help each other with our separate work/family issues. We take long walks together, and make love.

It feels great at the time, but there’s always pressure within him, worrying about work and distracted from me.

We haven’t discussed marriage or even renting a place together. I feel like we’re drifting through this being “together but apart.”

How can I find out where this relationship’s going, or whether the answer’s “nowhere?” Nothing’s changed except for my increased attachment to him.

I know he cares a lot for me but there’s no hint that he wants more than this... just more time for his work.

How can I even broach the topic, when I fear it’ll cause him to shut down or just end what we’re doing now to avoid further pressure?

Going Nowhere