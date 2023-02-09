My boyfriend of two years has proposed to me and I’m very happy. There’s only one problem: He’s still married to his wife. Is this a red flag?

It’s more like a screaming banner alerting you to reality. He may hope and intend to marry you, but not yet... if he doesn’t want to commit the crime of polygamy (also called bigamy).

In Canada, it’s against the law to be married to more than one person at a time. It’s also against the law to marry someone in Canada if one of you is already married.

So, consider any likely reasons for his proposing while still married, such as not wanting to pay his wife for what would be her legal share of their joint marital assets.

It could also mean that he likes convenience, i.e. two commitments to marriage. Perhaps he felt the proposal would reassure you of his long-range intentions, so he can still enjoy you accompanying him on exciting “business trips” ... away from his same-old first marriage.

While I clearly distrust his motives, I do have true sympathy for your situation. You love this man and his proposal has meant a lot to you.

But you need much more substantial news from him about when he’s going to be divorced so that you two can start a marriage without potential dramas from his current wife. Or his own stalling.

I strongly advise you to ask him directly exactly when he’ll move forward on starting his divorce action, and to set a timeline with you, to validate his proposal.