About 20 years ago, my wife donated her eggs (with my blessing) to two couples so they could have a child(ren).

My wife and I have three grown children of our own. They’re unaware that we made a choice to donate eggs, but I’ve mentioned to my wife that they’re likely to find out at some point.

My son has already taken a DNA test so the information is out there. It’s only a matter of time.

To get out in front of this future discovery, I want to have this difficult discussion with our children (late-teens and early 20s). My wife does not.

She doesn’t want a relationship with any children resulting from the eggs she donated. I support that decision. My concern is our children.

At this time we still control the narrative and can make our intentions known ahead of time when one of their half-siblings contact one of them or our children discover a half-sibling on their own.

I want to have a united position with my wife, but disagree about not sharing this information, quickly, since it’s likely this donation will be discovered.

I don't want my children to find out years from now and be upset that they didn’t have a chance to have a relationship with their half-sibling.

Some options: 1. Respect my wife's wishes. 2. Continue raising this until she says to back off or agrees to tell the children. 3.Tell the children (privately) that somebody may eventually come forward who’s a relative of theirs. “Your mom and I don’t want a relationship with that person(s), but you’re free to and I encourage it.” Then share more information when that time comes.

DNA Dilemma