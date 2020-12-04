I’m a woman, 37, who’s had a few serious relationships but hasn’t yet met the man who’ll love me unconditionally.

The others used the word “love”, but it didn’t carry the kind of commitment that I want.

I saw it lived between my parents. They came from different backgrounds, didn’t agree on everything, and sometimes argued strongly.

But they adored each other and hated to be apart for more than the workday. They loved their children, but it was their mutual attachment that was the strongest.

Perhaps foolishly, I looked for the same intense bond in my relationships.

One man who dated me exclusively and was very sexually attached to me, loved his work more. Any intrusion on his career-building time ticked him off.

Another man swore he was miserable at home and leaving his marriage. He loved me enough to want a relationship, but with limited hours - when he knew his wife wouldn’t find out.

Another has loved me for years. But when offered upward mobility if he moved overseas, he left.

Is it the current social media/technology era of instant gratification, providing a lot of choices in people and things, that works against “unconditional” and “forever” love?

Should I just accept as a partner someone who’s using the word “love” with me but not living it in every way as my parents did?

Missing “Unconditional” Love