My problem is my cousin, and it starts with my mother. Mom is a twin. Both sisters got married and pregnant around the same time. They each gave birth to one daughter 29 years ago.

Ever since, I was raised to consider my cousin as my “almost-twin,” and lifelong best friend. That became difficult as we grew up, because we’re so different and clash on many things.

I was very motivated regarding education. I have a very good job, and earn decently. I’m also engaged to a man I love.

My cousin showed creative talent early but gets bored and sidetracked easily. She sold a few of her paintings to family and friends, then went travelling with her earnings and returned broke. Her last boyfriend dumped her - which I thought was a blessing since he had no ambition.

Meanwhile, both our mothers push my cousin and me to do things together, even though we have different sets of friends and lifestyles.

I live with my fiancé in a condo we can jointly afford. My cousin lives with two girlfriends in a basement apartment and sleeps at her parents’ place when she needs a break.

Basically, my cousin barely hides that she resents me and I can no longer accept my mother’s pressure to “just love her,” which worked for my aunt and her because they were bonded as twins.

Anyone who knows us can see that my cousin and I are never going to be close. How can I get my mother to back off telling me what to do at this age, and accept that I’m my own separate person?

Not Her Twin