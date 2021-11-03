I’m a 25-year-old woman from a very traditional family. My older sister recently passed away suddenly from a rare disorder.

Earlier this year, I’d moved out of my parents' home to avoid having to marry a stranger from the same religious community. My dad wouldn’t take No for an answer.

I got a job and a place to live and left without telling my family. I felt guilty and afraid but it’s gotten easier.

After my sister's death, I learned that my parents had withheld her health information from me. Despite this, my dad thinks I'm selfish for not having visited more while she was ill.

I stayed with family for a couple of weeks and returned to my secret place. My dad’s convinced I’m dating someone. He’s wrong.

I'm trying to surmount childhood issues and decide what kind of future I want. My parents want me back home and since my work’s remote, I could spend more time with my mom and brother.

I’ve learned that living independently requires a lot of secrecy and distrust.

Religion and arranged marriage are huge issues constantly raised. My dad said he won't pressure me to marry, but he repeatedly mentions men for that purpose.

He pressured my sister into marriage years ago and it turned out badly, yet nothing could stop the process.

I’d accept being with someone from the same religious/griefcultural background who’s also not so serious about upholding the practices.

But I hate doing something that’d bring me closer to my dad. He repulses me, even in our shared grief.

He’s cried and begged me to move back. But he’s such a toxic presence. Toward the end of my sister's life, he was still blaming her for not making her marriage work with the abusive guy he chose. He never stood up for her.

I just wish I could be more involved with my mother and brother without it backfiring on me. And I wish my dad wasn't making it a thousand times harder to deal with my sister's death.

Disappointed Daughter