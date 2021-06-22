I need advice on getting back together with my son’s mom. I’m 25, she’s 24. We dated for two years and she got pregnant four months into our relationship.

We were in deep love. I started to lose myself, gained 90 lbs. during the time we dated and felt inadequate.

It resulted in my not uplifting her and instead putting her down. We broke up last September, my fault.

She started dating someone else soon after. They’ve had difficulties and broke up. We tried to get back together but it felt weird. Then they got back together.

Recently, they broke up again and she came over to talk. She says she truly wants to work it out with me, doesn’t want to be with someone else, and does want to fix our family.

I’ve not been waiting for her but I’m too exhausted to try with someone new. I also want my family.

I fear this’ll be like the other time and she’ll get back with her ex. But we’ve been hanging out and it’s been genuine and easy for a week. But I’m still skeptical.

How do we build a stronger bond and foundation? We’re co-parenting and spending time as a family. An unbiased opinion/advice would help me.

Still Skeptical