My husband and I have been together since we were 16. We have three children. Things started getting rocky between us after our daughter was born. She’s now eight years old.

He picked up a second job, then went back to school.

I’m the one who cooks and I work full-time, too.

Whenever we have a small misunderstanding, he calls me a nasty name like fat bitch and much worse. He’s fat-shamed me for a while. He’s even said that everyone else has babies and loses their weight fast.

I turned to surgery to alter my body, and it nearly killed me. I became septic and now I’m on a feeding bag and have a bunch of issues. I’ve lost about 30 pounds just from being sick.

But I can’t get those names he called me out of my head.

Will I lose the weight and then be good enough for him? I’m so hurt and still so angry at him that when I was in the hospital fighting for my life, I told him that maybe if he treated me better and supported me, I wouldn’t have had the surgery that almost killed me.

Yes, I have tried leaving him, and then he says he will change and that we have kids. I need advice.

Still Hurt and Angry