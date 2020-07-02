My wife of nine years has always been less interested in sex than I am.

She’d never had a long relationship before marrying me, and I thought that was a good thing. No worrying by me about someone who maybe was more exciting in bed than me, etc.

But I soon learned that she was not only much less sexually experienced than me, but also that a couple of dates with a “slam-bam” jerk who used her and dumped her, left her tense regarding sex.

When we started to date exclusively, I thought she’d relax with me, since she said she loved me.

I could woo her, back then, into a slow acceptance of lovemaking, but all the physical work was mine.

After six months of this, I suggested sexual counselling and she threatened to break up that day.

I backed down, and we got married. Nothing changed.

At one point she said about sex, “It’s just not my thing. It’s yours, so I do it for you.”

I was overjoyed when she got pregnant with our first child, because I thought her body would settle after the birth, into a hormone cycle that includes sexual desire.

It didn’t happen. Nor after our second child was born three years later.

I think she feels she’s done her “duty” by bearing children. Also, she’s filled our schedules with so many activities for the kids, she’s usually “too exhausted” after they’re in bed, to even hug.

She’ll occasionally allow a quickie, just to keep me from trying to discuss our waning sex life.

But, though I love her as the mother of our children, and she still says she loves me, I feel like I’m living alone.

Not sure I can go on this way for years ahead. She still won’t go to counselling, so that’s out. What do you suggest?

No Sex and Lonely