Ever since my husband and I got married, he became obsessed with earning more money, though we were already living very well.

He tried what I felt were “gimmicks” - from expensive weight-loss programs to group counselling, though he wasn’t trained in either field.

When he informed me he was taking a weekend course in another city to attract more participants, I decided to attend and check out his sessions.

The only seat available on my flight was next to a man who ordered a drink and offered one to me. He was charming. We chatted and exchanged phone numbers (“in case you ever need something I can help you with,” he said).

That weekend, my husband attended many promotional sessions. I attended just one, and it confirmed my discomfort.

Back at home, my flight companion surprised me with a phone call suggesting that we meet downtown for lunch.

I was flattered, but resisted.

A couple of months later, we met by accident at a community weekend event, where he tried to convince me to share his hotel room.

Lesson learned. If my marriage had become disappointing, so too were married men eager to cheat.

I realized that if my husband’s zealous search for more income offended me, I had to object firmly, or leave him.

As for my brief encounter with a cheater, I ended all contact. Those early lessons shaped my future. I divorced, dated some nice men, and married Mr. Right five years later.

Was I too weak in the early years of my marriage when I already doubted my husband’s integrity?

Learned Uncomfortably