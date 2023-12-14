My husband, five-year-old daughter and I have a close and loving relationship with my parents who are in their late 70s. Since my daughter was born, they've been our primary support on days when we needed babysitting help, about once per month. This summer and fall, my husband and I had some travel for work which meant that our daughter spent more time with them than she normally would (including sleepovers at their place for a few nights in a row, which is not normal for us). We know that caring for a kindergartener can be draining and I have explicitly asked my parents if what we're asking of them is too much. They've said no, that they love spending time with her and are happy to help. But when I spoke with my sister recently, she shared that my parents "seemed tired" and that I should be wary of asking too much of them at their age. She said they're being kind and will never say no, but truthfully, they feel overwhelmed with the responsibility. With another new baby on the way, it's likely that we'll have even more need for help with one or both kids. They're obviously our first choice for care, but I'm not sure whether to believe my sister, or take their assurances at face value. Should I try to find someone else to help and take the burden off them? I worry that might be disappointing for both them and my daughter if they don't have as much time together. Or should I continue to ask, and trust that if they felt like it was too much, they would be honest with me? Mom with a guilty conscience

You are fortunate to have such loving and supportive parents. Your sister is probably trying to protect them. They may let their guard down when with her, and put on a brave face when with you. They know you need the help and don’t want to let you down. But a five-year-old and a newborn baby are too much for your parents to handle. You must get some outside help, which will actually allow your parents to be able to help out longer, without risk of burning out. Depending on what you can afford, you may want a night nurse to help you get good rest, so you’re more capable during the day. Your parents can come over and snuggle the baby while you rest or work; they can take the baby for a walk to free up your time; they can pick up your daughter from school so you don’t have to run out with a newborn. Snippets of help - short bursts - will be helpful and better for everyone. Yes, you need the help, but your parents are ageing. Be thoughtful and conscience of their needs too.

