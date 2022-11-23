My boyfriend just dumped me – for the third time! We met two summers ago working as lifeguards at our community centre. I liked him immediately, but he was aloof. I found out he had a girlfriend. So, I played it cool, and we became really close friends.

We maintained our friendship through social media in the fall. Then I heard that he and his girlfriend had split up. We never discussed her. A week later, we got together. Our relationship was going smoothly for about a month. Then he dumped me. No explanation.

I heard he was back with his ex. I was hurt. Our friendship cooled. We didn’t speak much for the rest of the year. Then he reached out asking if I was working at the community centre again. I already had my job lined up and told him so.

The day we started, he told me he and his ex were done for good, and he wanted to be back with me. We had an awesome summer. We were inseparable and so in love. On the last day of work, he broke up with me because he was going away to a different university out of town. I was shocked and confused why he hadn’t told me before.

Two weeks after school started, he invited me out to see him. He said he missed me, our friendship and our relationship. I went and it was as though we had never parted ways. Back to being “us,” having so much fun and feeling so much love.

We spent the past three months doing the long-distance thing, and it’s been fine. Until today. He just texted me not to come this weekend, that he can’t continue this relationship, etc.

What am I missing?

Dumped, dumped, and dumped