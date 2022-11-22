I’m the eldest of four sons. We all work in the family business our father started, all partners regarding finances, though my salary’s higher due to time spent on meetings, travel, negotiations, etc. At 33, I’ve finally met the love of my life. I’d previously divorced when I discovered my ex’es greater interest in my family’s income than in me. She fought greedily in divorce court and came away with a share of my income that she didn’t deserve. She never attended a meeting, did no work for the business and indulged herself with expensive clothing and jewellery. Now, my love wants us to marry. She’s 30, works in her own small clothing design business and has been modestly successful. But my brothers are alarmed at the possibility of my having to split off more of our father’s financial legacy, if the union doesn’t last... or she insists on a share as my life partner. Their wives are also agitated about these future possibilities. They’ve always been told that I’ll take care of them. Our father made those wishes clear before he died. I’ve tried to talk her into our being common-law partners without her having a stake in my family’s wealth. I’ve assured her that I’ll always take care of her privately, we don’t need to go to court to settle anything. I know she loves me as deeply as I love her. Your thoughts? Financial Divide

Either you’re committed to a life partnership with someone, which comes with financial and legal obligations which a lawyer informs you of regarding the divorce laws in your jurisdiction. Or you’re more committed to your brothers than this woman, period. In today’s world, a woman, who at 30 has created her own business with some success, is unlikely to simply accept your offer to “always take care of her.” Since she wants marriage, she also wants assurance of your equal status as relationship partners. I strongly suggest that you each get legal advice - you, regarding your father’s will, and for both, the obligations of financial sharing in the case of divorce. There is the possibility of having a pre-nuptial agreement, but you must both then accept and follow it. Besides the legalities involved, I strongly suggest you get marital counselling together, regarding the meaning of sharing the many aspects of a life together.

