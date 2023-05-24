My youngest son, six years old, has struck up a friendship with a neighbour over the past few months. They don’t go to the same school, so only met when they would see each other in the neighbourhood. They started to play together in our dead-end laneway, and most recently he attended her outdoor birthday party.

This past weekend, my son was invited to this little girl's house for a playdate. At first, he was eager, but when the time came, he was quite tired from a late night the previous day. I told my son, and the family, that he could leave early if he was too tired, just to alleviate any pressure he might have felt to remain, even though he was exhausted.

Drop off went well, his friend met him at the door and they went off to play. Not five minutes later, I get a text from the family saying my son has asked to come home. I apologized for any hassle and took my son home.

It turns out he felt claustrophobic in their space. They live in a two-bedroom apartment, while we live in a two-storey semi-detached home with a finished basement playroom. Most of my son’s other friends live in similar houses as ours.

Some of my family suggested that we have the friend over for a playdate "as an apology," but I don't think that's the way to go. Spending time with friends should be the focus, not the space they're in, and by having the friend over that doesn't really address my son's feelings.

I'm worried that he's spoiled by the space we have and now can't be in a space that's "less". I grew up with a single mother in a low-income rural area and recognize the privilege we have now as a family. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, but I don’t want to raise spoiled children. It's important to us that friends are friends because of who they are, not their living situations, income, etc. My son and his friend have a great time playing, so there isn't an issue there.

How do I speak to my son in a way that he'll understand the situation? Also, how do I speak with the family if my son turns down a future invitation to play?

Failed Father