I’m a man, 34, married eight years, whose wife is involved with an older man. She has strongly denied that it’s sexual.

He’s 52, married and has no children. Neither do we. It’s one of the reasons I’m worried, as maybe she lacks a reason for our staying together.

They met through an online book club and found kindred souls in their mutual interest. Both are avid readers, and he has the benefit of degrees in history and philosophy.

She’s become an open admirer. He must be very flattered and does nothing I’d expect from a married older man, to keep a respectful distance.

They talk on the phone daily. If I say that’s giving a signal towards a relationship, she dismisses me as “insecure.”

Any time he recommends a book, she’s lost in it for days, neglecting everything else, including me. At night, she’s often “too tired” for sex.

I work from home. She’s unemployed during this pandemic, but she takes every opportunity to go out to buy groceries, or “just walk.” She doesn’t invite me to join her, though I also need exercise and outdoor air.

I have no idea if she’s meeting him, and I won’t stoop to following her.

Is my wife having an emotional affair? Or is she just plain cheating?

The Younger Husband