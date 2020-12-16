My daughter hasn’t liked me for the past 25 years. She can be very mean to me.

I was separated when she was under one-year-old, divorced a year later. Her dad had cheated on me throughout our years together.

I was a good wife. He recently acknowledged that I’d done nothing wrong.

When I became pregnant, he wanted me to get an abortion. I refused. He didn’t speak to me for the rest of that pregnancy, and the baby girl I’d hoped for was born!

She left here almost a decade ago to work in a foreign country where she met her husband. They now have very young children.

When my husband left, I needed to work and did so for years. But I was financially unable to attend their wedding. I sent her what I could afford as a wedding gift.

In her early teens she’d pick fights with me, usually turning nasty.

Even from overseas, she’d be mean during our phone calls. I’d call every few weeks if I hadn’t heard from her.

She talks to me now, in person and over the phone, but becomes annoyed if I try to add to the conversation.

When she and her husband moved back here several years ago, they bought a house near his parents. His mother became the baby-sitter while they worked. I am the baby-sitter when his parents are away.

Sometimes she’d pick a fight with me over something trivial. I said if she treated me like that again, I’d never go back.

She’d know how upset I was to never see her or my grandkids again. So, she decided to be nicer.

They’ve since moved closer to me. I love playing with my grandkids and they love me.

But she’s still picking fights. I got a text two days later that she’d found someone else for the kids and “didn’t need (me) anymore.” Terribly hurtful.

Six weeks later, she sent a text asking if I was ignoring her! She’s now called me twice and been her “nice” self both times.

I’ve been kind and loving to her throughout her life. Yet I fear her nasty behaviour will return.

She can be super nice and funny, too. She’s beautiful and works hard, both at home and work. They’re financially secure.

I don’t know how to handle this situation anymore. I live alone on a pension. With COVID, I’m very lonely and depressed. I don’t even have a pet.

Mother-Daughter Fights