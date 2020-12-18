My older brother’s been a problem for me all my life. He’s now 49, I’m 43. I think he’s never forgiven me for intruding on his starring role as “the only child” when he was age six.

He’s always been “right” on any discussion between us.

When we were young, he bullied me into doing things that’d get me into trouble, then play the innocent one.

Fast forward, he had a job for years that made good money, a wife he dominated, and a superior attitude towards me that I was going nowhere as a graphic artist.

Things changed for both of us and he hasn’t handled it well. His job changed and his financial security lessened considerably. He started asking me for loans that he’ll repay “soon.”

His wife withdrew emotionally. I believe she stays only for their two daughters’ sakes.

Meantime, 15 years ago, I found a very good job in a creative field that values my skills and vision.

The current problem is that my brother turned to gambling with my loaned funds (which had due dates) and claims they’re simply “gone.”

I’m furious. He was never foolish in financial matters before. But he took wild chances because it didn’t matter if he lost MY hard-earned salary.

I didn’t talk to him for a couple of months after I learned of his losses. Now, I can hardly look at him.

Our widowed mother, early-80s and health-compromised, asked to see her granddaughters on Christmas. My brother decided they’ll all visit her.

I believe he’s going for the meal and gifts she’ll provide without having to be generous himself. But it’s too much work for her and too close quarters in her small apartment.

I was planning to drop off food/gifts for my mother as my wife and I (no kids) are very Covid-conscious about protecting her.

We’d then connect online, play Christmas carols, sing along with her, and “share” our meal virtually.

How can I insist that my brother and his family not go to her home?

My Brother’s the Problem