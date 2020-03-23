I’ve been married twice, each time with long tries at making it work.

My first husband, whom I married at 19, was a good, kind person. But besides the desire to get on with what we thought was adult “freedom,” we had nothing in common other than two babies within two years.

So, I went back to school, got a degree, started a career, and stayed married, raising two children with him and the help of a wonderful nanny.

When the kids were in middle school, we divorced but co-parented comfortably. He remarried within a year.

My second marriage a few years later, lasted eight years and had highlights of mutual success in our work lives, and money to live well and provide the kids with very good educations.

But my husband wasn’t a family man, preferred work events and night life, and other women who were free to party with him.

I didn’t divorce him until the kids (including his) were all moving toward young adulthood.

Now, here I am at 43, successful in one realm, but not in finding a lasting relationship.

I met a man six months ago who’s wonderful with my children and very close to his. He’s had good jobs and was a partner in a successful business, so we have commonalities that way. But he’s not driven like my second husband, nor lacking in wider interests like my first one.

He’s ten years older than me, reads widely, can discuss world events as well as theatre and art.

He says he’s in love with me for life. Should I seriously risk another marriage?

Third-Time-Out or Lucky?