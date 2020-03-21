I met a man three years after my divorce and the strong chemistry between us was immediate.

My friend who’d introduced us, said he’d told her he was leaving his marriage.

He invited me to dinner with him the next night, since he was only in town for a week’s work. I thought, there’s no harm in one dinner, but the chemistry won out.

We were together every moment that he wasn’t working.

After he left, we text-messaged occasionally. Then he phoned to say he’d return to see me, not for work.

I said, “don’t come unless you’re officially separated.” Six months later, he arrived with his separation agreement.

We had five glorious years of long-distance dating… he’d be here every couple of months for a week. We met in other cities where he had to work (easy for me since most of my business

is done online).

Then, my friend heard through the grapevine, that he was seeing other women.

I was devastated.

It’s six years later now, and I’ve dated some people. But I’ve not been excited about anyone, and I’m unsure I can trust another man.

My former lover has recently reached out and suggested we meet as “former dear friends,” somewhere that once had special meaning for us.

Dare I meet him again? Do I demand an explanation for why he cheated when we both declared we were so in love? Can I ever trust him again?

Love’s Merry Go-Round