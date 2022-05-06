I’m a guy, 25, whose been told by women friends that I’m decent-looking, and assured by colleagues that I have a successful future ahead.

I have a tight group of close friends, have had some very positive dating experiences, and some emotionally-difficult break-ups, through my early-20s.

But recently, I broke up with someone and I’m not sure why.

She’s a very nice person, easygoing and fun. We were relaxed together, with no negative issues between us during the six-months-plus that we dated, though my work can be intense and I sometimes go to great lengths to explain it to friends.

She was always interested and had the capacity to discuss it with me.

Why did I break it off? I can’t answer, and it worries me.

She was taken by surprise and perplexed, but she didn’t overreact, and just accepted my decision. But even though I initiated it, I was left confused.

Do I go back and humbly apologize, saying I don’t know why I pulled away from the relationship? Am I scared of commitment?

My parents still have a good, happy marriage and my brother and I have always felt secure and loved, so there’s no answer to my problem there.

I need your help to understand what I’ve done and why.

Break-up By Mistake?