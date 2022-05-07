At 22, newly graduated from university, my best friend and I travelled to “see the world” on a tight budget that summer, starting in the south of France.

We’d both worked as part-time models in a fashion store to pay our tuition, so it’s not bragging to say we were noticed when we reached the beach.

Young men ogled us openly, but two more sophisticated men invited us to join them for drinks on the patio of a nearby luxury hotel. They were both very good-looking but I was attracted to the one who kept looking deeply into my eyes. I figured he was late-20s.

We were driven back to our low-budget hotel, quickly changed into the only summer dresses we brought, then were picked up in an expensive car. Everyone in the dingy lobby gaped.

After the two weeks we’d planned to stay on the beach, my now-regular escort begged me to stay. He promised he’d take care of me in a more “suitable environment,” and provide whatever I needed.

My friend wasn’t given the same offer from her escort. She then visited a cousin in Scotland, and returned home within a few weeks.

I remained in France, living a glamorous life among the very wealthy with my new “boyfriend” who I learned was 32 and a celebrated athlete.

I felt that I loved him, but asked no questions because it was all like a dream. I eventually learned that he was married, had children and a family home in another country, but spent time in France whenever needing a break from the pressure of competing in his sport.

Six years later - having told my family/friends that I work in the fashion industry, so had to periodically travel overseas (he’d send me the airfare when he “needed and missed” me) - I started to re-think my life.

I’d become a married man’s mistress, had sailed on massive yachts, acquired expensive jewellery (his gifts “of appreciation”).

I now want to find lasting love with a man who accepts me for who I am, not as a showpiece. I want the real thing now, including children.

But how do I achieve it, without fully disclosing my past? Could a man who finds out, accept me as a partner? What if someone discovers and spills my secret? (My long-time friend swears she’s never told anyone).

Or do I disclose my past if I meet someone with whom I can envision a loving future?

I’m 30 now, wanting a true partner and a happy family life.

Love Against the Odds