I love my 16-year-old daughter very much. She’s a good student, a kind person, an athlete and a musician.

Her father and I are divorced, both remarried and she has a solid relationship with both families.

The recent abortion debate has created a divide, and she’s posted on social media a flurry of memes and screenshots expressing positions that are opposite to our family’s beliefs.

I’m less concerned with her beliefs being different, than with the callous, inflammatory, insensitive nature of the particular posts.

These posts called whole groups of people horrible names, mocked people, and made jokes about abortion.

I was shocked and embarrassed by what she posted, as were her stepfather and her grandparents. I reminded her that “the internet is forever.”

I asked her to delete them, and to replace them with a calm and thought-out statement of her opinion on the subject if she wished. She wouldn’t - she simply put up more!

Her father says her posts “aren’t that bad” and “represent half the country” and that I’m trying to “control” her by asking her to delete them.

He’s wrong. While I do disagree with her views, I’d like her to express her opinion without adding to the vitriol.

Many relatives and friends are dismayed by her posts.

Colleges and future employers regularly look at social media to determine if people will be a good fit for their culture.

Besides offending family and friends, I believe her lack of judgment at posting these will harm her future chances with universities and employers.

With this situation, I feel like she’s running fast toward a cliff and I cannot stop her.

Should I even try? Or should I let her experience the natural consequences of alienating and offending others? Right now, I don’t even really want to be seen in public with her.

Daughter’s Offending Views