Six years ago, circumstances and finances forced me to return to my parents’ home. I cried and hugged my sister so hard in her kitchen, just blocks from my apartment. I didn’t want to go, but she said everything would work out, that it was for the best, only temporary, just to get on my feet, a fresh start, etc.

Growing up we hated each other; our mom said we fought all the time. I’m five years younger and can’t imagine a life without my older sister. I always wanted to be like her.

This Christmas she begged me to come to her place, with our parents. My sister, her husband and two boys have a three-bedroom house, so I rented a room in a nearby hotel.

On Christmas morning, I drove over, parked down the street, and awaited the call that the boys were up. Strangely, I saw lights and action from the house, and could hear the kids shrieking for over half an hour before getting the call to come over. As soon as I entered, my sister apologized for not making the kids wait to open their presents. I missed it all. I even missed the adults’ present exchange.

It made me wonder why I was even invited. The rest of the time, my sister was cruel and nasty to me. By the end of Boxing Day, I had enough, so I confronted her. It got ugly and she tried to justify herself through lies.

Now she hates me. I’m realizing that when I left, she disconnected from me. I’ve recently moved, and unpacking is heartbreaking because all my framed pictures are of her boys. My only nephews.

My sister hurt me this Christmas and I don’t understand why. I thought she was my very best friend, the only one I could trust. If she doesn’t like me anymore, I can respect that, but I need more information to understand why.

Things are not the way I thought they were. She clearly cut me off long ago and I was just too stupid to notice.

Younger sister