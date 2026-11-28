A family member of mine became a certified counsellor/psychotherapist. He had been working towards a master’s degree part time for the last 20 years. He was off work because of a workplace injury therefore finishing school was a reasonable goal. I’m not that close to him but I remember over the years seeing many medications he was taking to help treat his OCD and bipolar disorder.

I remember reading a warning label that said “homicidal tendencies.” I remember googling it because other meds had bad mood or thought symptoms but not the word tendencies. It’s very concerning and worrisome to think he is making a living from helping others with mental health issues. It would be different if his diagnosis of bipolar and other things was part of his bio on his website, but far from it.

Does anyone know how unfit he is to do that job? Makes me consider my own mental health professionals. I didn’t consider they could be bad people in disguise or mentally ill. Because I know him, I know he would be a terrible therapist. He’s already a terrible son, terrible uncle, terrible brother and generally not an easygoing, well-liked person. He’s very selfish.

It’s insane that he thinks this is good for anyone involved. Talk about the worst person for the job. And that is just based on personality. But I also learned from him long ago, that his mental illness can’t be cured, just treated, which is how he explained all the medications, etc.

I’ve never questioned the validity of my own therapists. If I ever felt them to be unhelpful, I always took the blame or fault because I figured they’re the professionals and I’m the one seeking mental help. But now I have a whole new perspective.

How can we know if who we are most vulnerable with are qualified to not use it against us?

Who can be trusted?