A family member of mine became a certified counsellor/psychotherapist. He had been working towards a master’s degree part time for the last 20 years. He was off work because of a workplace injury therefore finishing school was a reasonable goal. I’m not that close to him but I remember over the years seeing many medications he was taking to help treat his OCD and bipolar disorder.
I remember reading a warning label that said “homicidal tendencies.” I remember googling it because other meds had bad mood or thought symptoms but not the word tendencies. It’s very concerning and worrisome to think he is making a living from helping others with mental health issues. It would be different if his diagnosis of bipolar and other things was part of his bio on his website, but far from it.
Does anyone know how unfit he is to do that job? Makes me consider my own mental health professionals. I didn’t consider they could be bad people in disguise or mentally ill. Because I know him, I know he would be a terrible therapist. He’s already a terrible son, terrible uncle, terrible brother and generally not an easygoing, well-liked person. He’s very selfish.
It’s insane that he thinks this is good for anyone involved. Talk about the worst person for the job. And that is just based on personality. But I also learned from him long ago, that his mental illness can’t be cured, just treated, which is how he explained all the medications, etc.
I’ve never questioned the validity of my own therapists. If I ever felt them to be unhelpful, I always took the blame or fault because I figured they’re the professionals and I’m the one seeking mental help. But now I have a whole new perspective.
How can we know if who we are most vulnerable with are qualified to not use it against us?
Who can be trusted?
There are two issues here: your family member and your overarching question about trust and professionalism. Let’s deal with the second one first. It takes a lot of education to become a registered psychotherapist, including both undergraduate and graduate degrees in the field, hundreds of hours of supervised clinical experience and then an exam. So, the professional must really want to do the work to put in all the effort.
However, effort doesn’t negate personality and not everyone’s personalities will mesh with that of their therapist. In medical doctors, this is often referred to as “bedside manner.” Some have it; some don’t. And how you feel about your therapist will decide whether you trust them.
As for your family member, having bipolar disorder, or obsessive-compulsive disorder does NOT preclude them from becoming a certified psychotherapist. There’s no psychiatric screening that would disqualify them from getting their license. As long as they can manage their own mental health, and can function competently, there’s no reason why they can’t practice.
I work with a woman who never seems to get anyone’s name right, and more importantly, doesn’t seem to care. I feel it’s a generational issue, but don’t want to sound like her parent.
How can I help her see that she’s alienating herself?
What’s in a Name?
Unless you’re her supervisor, it’s not your place to school her. However, if she’s getting your name wrong, you could speak with her privately and directly. You could mention that you find it offensive and you won’t respond. Or, to take a lighter tone, you could just constantly refer to her by different names and see if it registers.
You can’t control her lack of awareness; you can only control how you respond to it.
FEEDBACK Regarding hungry (Sept. 11):
Reader - “The boyfriend started out with a graduate-level meal when his cooking skills were kindergarten-level. A good solution would be to subscribe, for a time, to one of the many businesses that deliver the ingredients for a meal along with directions for preparing it. They’re designed to enable most people to succeed at cooking and can function, in a way, as a cooking school in your own home.”
Reader #2 – “The boyfriend gets points for trying! I suspect the culprit here may not be his bad cooking, but the recipes off social media, some of which you can tell are horrible just by the ingredients and how they’re prepared.
“As an alternative, the girlfriend should think of a core ingredient, like a protein or a vegetable she loves or would like to try and do an overall internet search to find a good recipe that represents/highlights that ingredient.”