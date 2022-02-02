When my mother died six years ago, my father, then 75, lost his will to live. He sold his business, saying he couldn’t work because he kept crying all the time.

I felt heartsick for him, checked on him daily and insisted he join me and my husband/kids for dinner whenever possible.

A year later, there was a sudden lift to his voice and demeanor. He confided that a former female customer had reached out to him. They’d met for coffee a few times; he liked her company. My family was so relieved and invited him to bring her to dinner.

The big surprise was that she was much younger than Dad (by 18 years, we discovered)!

They became “a couple,” while living apart. She had a married son in his mid-20’s, and a daughter in University.

But there was soon plenty of co-habiting on overseas travel to Italy (her birthplace) and France (his favourite).

He was the most joyful we’d seen him for years, because Mom was ill a long time before she passed.

Things changed when Dad turned 80. Maybe that number startled her family, as Covid was her excuse for pulling away though they’d been isolating together from the beginning of the pandemic.

She said she was “worried” about her children, a grandchild was coming… It was over.

How do we keep Dad from wallowing again in loneliness and tears?

Worried Daughter