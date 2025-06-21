Many moons ago, when I was a teenager and very hormonal, I made out with a guy. My friends told me it was first base only if we swapped spit and rolled our tongues around in each other’s mouths. Nope. Didn’t do that.
A few months later, while on vacation with my family, I met a cute boy, and we did do that. Check. Later that same year, I went on a school trip and made out with another boy, the proper way, and let him touch my chest. My friends congratulated me on going to second base.
It wasn’t until two years later when I learned that boys like it when girls perform fellatio, oral sex, on them. Never having learned that from anyone, I asked my friends about it. One girl told me that a male friend of ours would be happy to teach me. So, one night after a party when we were all drinking, I asked him if he could teach me. As you can imagine, he was more than happy to oblige.
Fast forward 20 years and I bumped into him with his wife at a restaurant while on vacation. He gave me a big smile and a huge hug, introduced me to his wife and invited my boyfriend and I to join them at the bar while we both waited for our tables. At one point my boyfriend got a work call and stepped outside. At the same time, his wife took leave to the ladies’ room.
As soon as we were alone, he leaned in and asked, “do you remember that night?” I smiled and said, “yes.” He asked if I remembered what I had said to him, which I didn’t in that moment. And he reminded me that I had told him that our friend had told me to ask him to teach me. We both laughed at the memory.
Our partners returned, our tables were ready, and we went our separate ways. At the end of the night, he came over, gave me a big hug and said, “don’t be offended by my memory. I loved your innocence; glad I could be of service and I’m happy that our friendship can continue normally.”
But now I can’t stop thinking about it.
Teenage Tricks
What is it exactly that you can’t stop thinking about? Do you remember the actual sexual act? Is that what you’re reliving in your head? Or is it that he remembered exactly what you said all those years ago? Or is it that he brought it up two decades later?
I doubt you remember the full details of that night unless something untoward happened, which I obviously hope isn’t the case. I also hope you haven’t blocked out any bad memories that are being triggered by seeing this person. And, of course, I hope that nothing else happened to you that night other than the memories you both seem to share.
On a lighter note, it’s kind of sweet that he remembers that night with such detail because it sounds as though it meant something to him. Has he thought about it since then? Sounds like he has. I agree it’s a bit of an odd conversation starter two decades after the fact, but what else do you two have in common?
I’m a sentimentalist, so I like walking down memory lane. Not everyone does. Let it go.
