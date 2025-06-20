I’m all about fashion and I love being on trend. Not all fashions suit my figure, which is normal, and I don‘t go to great lengths to fit into things that don’t suit me. I’m also not a lover of everything that comes into style. For example, I hated the mom jean on teenage girls. They’re called MOM jeans for a reason! The high waist was created to hide the belly of middle-aged women who have grown humans inside of them and their stomachs aren’t as flat as they used to be. Why on earth would teenagers with flat stomachs want to cover them up? I digress…. but my new source of flabbergastedness (*is that a word) is the colour of the season – pale butter yellow. It is NOT a flattering colour on anyone, other than sun-kissed young blondes. Period. Who makes up these trends and why do people follow them without looking in the mirror? Fashion Victims

You have a right to your opinion, as do I. I must admit, it’s not my favourite seasonal colour either, so I’m not wearing it or running out to purchase anything in that colour. I see your bumblebee comment, but I’ve also seen this colour trend in a magazine on a very dark-skinned model, and she looked fabulous. So, I don’t think you can make blanket statements on who the fashion suits. Fashion is fun and whimsy; it’s not mandatory. Choose what you like but don’t force yourself to follow every trend. At the same time, don’t judge other people for following the trends they find intriguing.

I’m a frequent flyer, needing to be on a plane at least monthly for work. Depending on where I’m going, I sometimes fly at the end of the workday; other times, I could be on an early bird flight. It always amazes me that once people walk through the gates of an airport, it’s as though time has no meaning. People are drinking beers for breakfast, or coffee at 11 p.m. I’ve even seen some people eating big fat burgers at 9 a.m. None of it bothers me; it’s not my business. I like to keep to my regular schedule so as not to heighten any jet lag, or basic exhaustion that happens from the rigours of flying. But I do find it abhorrent when sitting beside someone on an airplane and they reek of alcohol – especially before 4 p.m. I quietly requested a seat change on my last flight because the man in the window seat smelled so badly of alcohol, it was turning my stomach. At first, the flight attendant wasn’t interested, but when I asked her to stop by my seat to observe my predicament, she returned with more understanding. Isn’t there a rule that people can’t fly when they’re under the influence? Strong stench

Having lived through my 20s, it’s not uncommon for people to still smell strongly of alcohol the morning after a big night out. That doesn’t necessarily mean they are still intoxicated. There are rules in place that airlines have the right to refuse a passenger to board if they feel they are intoxicated and could cause a disturbance. There are also rules about serving passengers on board, that are up to the discretion of the flight attendants, with the pilots getting involved if need be. From your description, it’s hard to tell whether your seat mate was suffering from the night before or intoxicated in the moment. I think you did the right thing by moving seats and not making a loud fuss.

FEEDBACK Regarding the lecherous men by the pool (March 26): Reader – “I read your column every day and today's hit home, as I recall feeling the creepy eyes of older men as a young girl/teen. Your response was great until I read this: Cer­tainly, they were enjoy­ing the eye candy of any of the young women in skimpy bikinis. “This is a blame the victim mentality. These young girls can wear whatever they like and should not have to worry about predators and old peering eyes. Who are you to say ‘skimpy’ bikinis? Who decides what is skimpy? What is skimpy, a boy in a one piece? A girl in a two piece? A girl in a one piece? These are young girls, skimpy is blaming them. These men are to blame, leave the young girls’ wardrobe out of it.” Mother was right to act against old creeps