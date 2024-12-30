I have two teenage children who are constantly on their phones. I choose my battles as to when to tell them to get off, and we are doing fine in that area. But my issue is with their posture and how the phone is affecting their posture. I have heard about Tech Neck and how this whole generation is going to be hunched over sooner than any other generation as a result. I’d really like to help my children before it’s too late. Do you have any suggestions? Worried Mom

Tech Neck is 100 per cent a problem! From looking down at our devices all the time, we can cause ourselves to suffer from neck pain, posture problems, even muscle damage. There are exercises that can be done to help. There’s a yoga pose known as The Cobra, in which you reach your chin up and back, thus turning your neck in the reverse position from texting. You can also do Shoulder Rolls, in both directions, Reverse Shoulder Stretches, Doorway Stretches, Standing Rows, Chin Tucks and a Thoracic Spine Rotation. Google videos on how to perform each exercise safely and accurately. Talk to your children and then turn these healthy exercises into some fun together-time. You can educate yourselves together, so they know exactly what to do without you telling them what to do. Then you can make it a habit as soon as they get home from school or before dinner, or before bed – whenever you can make the time – and I’m talking about five to 10 minutes a day. Treat it like the seventh inning stretch at a baseball game. Put on music, laugh and enjoy the quality time with your teens.

For almost six months, I have met up with a woman in the dog park every morning before work. Our dogs sniffed each other out one day in August and we said hello. We ran into each other the next day and the next and thus began our morning routine. I know her first name and she knows mine, but I know nothing of her personal life, and I don’t even know her phone number. About six weeks into our daily walk routine, she told me she would be away for a week. I gave her the same heads up about a month later when I went on vacation. It’s now been two weeks, and I haven’t seen her once. I’m worried, curious and I think I had a crush. What do I do? Dumped or Disappeared

Sadly, nothing. There’s nothing you can do. You only know her first name, so you can’t Google her, or search for her on social media. You have no way of contacting her. You don’t know if she’s single or partnered, so you can’t even hold on to your crush because it won’t do you any good. You could continue your walking routine, in hopes that one day she’ll return, but she may never. Who knows? You could ask around to other dog walkers you two may have encountered in the past six months to inquire if they know her, and you may find some answers. Or not. I’m sorry but with so little to go on, I think you need to just move on with your life. She was a lovely break from your reality, whatever that may be, and you two had the pleasure of a fleeting friendship and daily companionship. But without any knowledge, and two weeks have passed with no forewarning, I think you need to close the door on that chapter. Next!

FEEDBACK Regarding the stepmom reluctant to be involved with her stepdaughter (Oct. 4): Reader – “Thanks for some great advice about relationships and how to navigate through them. My advice to the Reluctant Stepmom is this: Please don’t discount the significance of your relationship with your stepdaughter!! It sounds as if she has two neglectful parents, and this has the power to damage a child for life. “If you take the time and energy (which will be for a very short time frame) to make her life better and more loving, please do it! My stepfather made a huge positive impact on my mother’s life and mine! “He didn’t always have time for school events (I was 12 when they married) but his ability to provide a positive and supportive home made all the difference. He had PTSD but he managed to make everything so much better. “I’m now 65 and his positive attitude resonates with me to this day.”