My husband and I are both long-ago retired and empty nesters. Our persistent issues have now become obvious. Although we interact over meals, he spends most days by himself doing errands, shopping, at a park, etc. I’d like to join him sometimes but he obviously doesn’t want this.

When I ask about his day, he’ll share but rarely asks about my day. He often just ignores me as I’m talking. His ploys to discourage my participation include announcing he’s leaving while going out the door, saying he’s just getting groceries but not returning for hours.

I’ve tried asking his plans in the morning but he gets annoyed. If we do go out together, he’s impatient, rushes me. However, he’s happy to socialize with my friends and family.

Discussing all this results in an argument. He sees nothing wrong in his behaviour. We end up not talking. I’ve mostly given up trying to do things together. I’m here alone. I can occupy myself, but it gets lonely.

None of this is totally new behaviour, but exacerbated by retirement and Covid. He’s self-centered, opinionated, wants things his way, and is disinterested in others.

I’m more positive, helpful, and self-effacing. I praise his achievements to others while he slips in derogatory statements about me.

I contributed more than equally to our retirement funds. It’s late in life and would be very disruptive to be leaving the marriage. And I may miss the limited companionship that I have with my husband. I work at thinking positively and cheer myself up with small things. But underneath I feel sad, hurt and rejected by his behaviour.

Married and Lonely