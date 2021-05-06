I married my high-school sweetheart when she turned 20. I'm nothing to look at, she was a “10.” We had great times and low spots too. And three great children.

Around 2001, I discovered a letter in her handwriting with some pretty outrageous information and painful to read as I headed out the door for work.

I didn't bother coming home for two weeks, then broke down and called her. We met and decided to attend counselling. That was a disaster.

She disclosed nothing - not how long it was, not any particulars whatsoever. In my mind it was a three-year affair. She had a very high-profile job which would allow her to escape for a rendezvous at any time. Our kids were teenagers at this time.

The guy, whom we both know from community gatherings, is very rich and 20 years her senior. I called him and threatened him, but I believe it fell on uncaring ears. I suppose he gets what he wants... he told me that once.

Now at 66, my life is finished. It’s been 10 years since she’s shown me any kind of love or affection. I’m overweight, which she never liked, and we have had separate bedrooms for 15 years. I'm sad to watch my final years slip away without the friend I’ve come to know and loved enjoying every minute with me.

We both have extra poundage these days, but I still see the 15-year-old girl I met by accident.

I don't want to start over, but thinking on what they did while I was sitting with the kids or working overtime consumes me.

I need to forgive if I want forgiveness. That’s a tough one for me.

Lost Love