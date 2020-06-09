My close girlfriend for years is a very smart, attractive woman.

I couldn’t help wondering why, when she married at 37, she chose a man who’s often dull company and also controlling.

She’d dated several interesting men but remained single till meeting this man. On the positive side, he’s proven over several years to be loyal, dependable, and they seem to love each other.

But whenever I’d been in a social group with them, he’d try to control the conversation.

He’d raise something he’d read and researched, so that he’d sound like an authority.

If anyone tried to interrupt, he carried on over us. But if she added a comment he’d glare at her and she’d go silent and fade into the background.

Due to social distancing, I haven’t seen her for these past months but kept in touch online and by phone.

She always had good humour in her voice and comments, which put me at ease that being quarantined together hadn’t brought out harsher control from him.

At least, nothing that was discernible.

I’ve never asked her directly whether everything is “all right” because I didn’t want to alert him to my concern.

Also, I’ve seen them in past casual circumstances and they seemed very companionable when he’s not vying for everyone’s attention.

Am I overreacting to worries for her safety? What should I do?

Control Signals