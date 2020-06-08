My wife’s father partnered with his brothers to start a family business years ago. Their kids had after-school jobs there, then worked at full-time positions after finishing their education.

My wife took great pride in being part of a successful family business. She was always learning more about their competitive market.

We were grateful for her good salary (higher than my income), but she earned every dollar she was paid.

So, she was shocked when called into the Human Resources department one day, informed that her position had been merged into another person’s responsibilities, and offered a severance package.

Not one relative had had the nerve to tell her in person about the “re-structuring” decision that was made without including her in discussions.

Two years later, she’s still feeling wounded.

It took months before she could retrieve her self-confidence to go job-hunting. Fortunately, she found a decent fit with an acceptable salary. We’re managing fine within our immediate household.

But she hasn’t been able to be more than coolly polite with relatives (not including her parents who’d retired before this event).

I understand but feel badly (as does she) that our children are no longer growing up as close to their cousins as she’d been and enjoyed, for years.

Should we reach out to her family for the kids’ sakes?

Broken Family Bond