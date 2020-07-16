I’m a married daughter, 35, of a widowed mother who’s moving in with a man, and I’m feeling worried, scared and upset.

Help! I need guidelines on how to handle my mother’s love life!

She met my father while in high school, and he in University. They were married for over 50 years, raised me and my sister in a very happy home, often filled with friends and relatives.

We lacked for nothing but had to do chores, be devoted to our studies, aim for productive lives, decent jobs.

Mom, however, was a community volunteer but took it as seriously as any job. Dad died of cancer four years ago and she was devastated, but kept up her commitments.

Her friends tried to connect her with widowers but she brushed them off. Then one man called himself, and said maybe they should just have dinner together to share their thoughts and confusion about living alone after years of long, happy marriages.

Now, three years later, they’re talking about sharing her home (he’ll sell his, and pay for half of hers).

What if it doesn’t work out and he refuses to give up his half? Or sells it? Or leaves it to his adult children?

When I visit Mom, will we still have our private time, or will I always have to relate to him too? Do his children become part of our extended family for special occasions?

Need Rules of Engagement