I’m away at sleepover camp and have an issue I can’t seem to resolve on my own. I’ve spoken with my head staff, but they think I’m capable of dealing with it alone, and that’s all they say to me. My friend suggested I write you.

I am in charge of a tent with 10 seven-year-old girls. They’re good girls, but they’re little, and for most, this is their first time away from home. I have been coming to this camp since I was that young, so I can relate. And I can see their future if they are anything like me and end up loving camp life.

I have two other staff in my tent, who are both first year staff. One has never been here before and I can tell she isn’t happy. She’s not a camp person. At night, she finds a quiet spot and spends hours on the phone with her mom, looking at TikTok videos, and chatting with her friends who aren’t here.

The other has a chip on her shoulder and nobody knows why. She’s been at camp for a few years as a camper and was always happy, as far as I knew. But she is a terrible staffer!

Neither of them help me get the girls up in the morning, dressed, teeth brushed and hair brushed and braided. We are always late for breakfast. They don’t help me get the girls to clean up the cabin, so we always lose the cleanup competition. The kids are cranky because I’m losing my patience with them because I’m exhausted, frustrated and spent.

I’m not getting any help from my senior staff and I’m miserable. This is NOT what I signed up for. What do I do?

Crabby Camp Counsellor