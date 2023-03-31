My brother and my girlfriend have a lot of resentment toward each other. The three of us live together. He doesn’t help out with chores like dishes or garbage/recycling and my girlfriend feels that he gets away with it. My brother can be lazy, I've accepted it, but I'm also not interested in babying him. My girlfriend will constantly complain about him, and I get it, but I find it repetitive. He can also be rude towards her. He's mentioned that he thought family gatherings were "family-only" when she is present (his girlfriend was unable to come) and he is often insensitive with his remarks. Recently, he asked me to move seats at a gathering because he didn't feel like sitting next to someone. I complied because I don't really care where I sit, but my girlfriend found it annoying that he made us move. I think she has a tendency to be a bit oversensitive (moving seats wasn't necessarily directed at her but she took it personally), but nonetheless has valid grievances with my brother. I've talked to him about it before, and he denies any resentment, but says he will try harder. It's gotten better, but there are still some issues. I feel caught in the middle. What should I do? Torn Between Them

You’re not “between them.” You’re an individual with two separate and equally important connections to these two people who are important in your life. The layer of resentment between them comes from each one wanting to be the one closest to you. But that’s an almost childish and jealous competition they’ve created. It’s time for you to bow out of it. Tell your brother you love him, but you can’t respect him if he continues to be rude and insensitive to your girlfriend. And if you can’t respect him, your closeness as “family” will be a thing of the past... and at least partly his fault. But your girlfriend’s “oversensitivity” is not her fault, since she has, as you say, “valid grievances” against your brother. And, though he has his own girlfriend, he uses barbed remarks like “family only.” So, recognize the reality here: You are not “caught in the middle.” There are three adults involved here, and you have to be the one who tells the two who are acting like squabbling kids to stop the attention-seeking and rude comments. Either they respect each other, or you’ll have to see them separately, no matter whose girlfriend or visitor is on the scene. And that’s their own immature choice.

