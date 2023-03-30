My sister married a nice guy, but we all know her reasons behind the choice. Money. We grew up not poor, but we never had extras or any luxuries. The public school we attended was in a wealthier part of town, but was somehow our catchment. Unknowingly, our friendships as children were all with very upper middle-class families.

We never went on vacation as a family, unless it was car camping, or a road trip to stay with extended family. But every once in a while, my sister or I would get invited to join a friend’s family in Florida, or Barbados, or once even on a cruise.

We saw how our friends lived and we would whisper at night how we were going to have all those things when we grew up. The desire for more spurred us both on to great well-paying careers and by our mid-20s, I knew we both had achieved the possibility of living “better” than how we were raised.

I married a man with a good career and, as a double income family, we have been able to give our children lots of perks and a nice life. But my sister wanted more. When this guy came knocking, she took one look at his bank balance and said yes.

They live a very nice life, own several homes, travel extensively, send their children to private school, etc. My sister still works, but only part-time. Her husband uses his family money to run with ideas. Some work, most don’t. As I said, he’s nice, but….

My problem is two-fold: she acts like she worked her butt off for all their trappings and deserves everything she has; and he is boring, not the brightest bulb, and also acts as though he did it all single-handedly. They’re both becoming hard to take.

Sub-par Sister