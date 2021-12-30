Dear Readers - Following are End of Year Thoughts, Feedbacks, Ongoing Peeves:

FEEDBACK Regarding the wife who thought her nurturing, house-cleaning husband might be gay (Dec. 8):

Reader – “Being gay is not environmental, it is genetic. One can be left-handed, right-handed, or like Einstein, ambidextrous.

“One can be heterosexual, gay/lesbian or bisexual. Gay is not from being an only child or a single mom.

“The husband might just be obsessive compulsive. A good friend of mine is very obsessive compulsive and his home always looks like Better Homes and Gardens. I know he is not gay.

“Another good friend is one of two sons. His brother is gay. My friend does housework and cooks amazing dinners. His wife told me her husband is not gay. I’m also somewhat obsessive compulsive and do ironing, scrub pots and pans and bake angel food cake (more with pandemic) and I’m not gay.

“Perhaps the confused spouse has to ask or figure out what gets, or has previously gotten, her husband passionate. Is it a relaxing evening out with a baby-sitter at home, or sexy lingerie, cuddling and champagne? Something is and will be his "hot button." He may not even know his hot buttons.

“Perhaps fatigue is a factor. Does he work 50 hours per week, go to fitness, run in the park, or just do cleaning?

“The perplexed wife might consider hiring a cleaning service periodically to do the heavy cleaning so both spouses aren’t tired from scrubbing floors. That sends a message e.g. "I value you for being my spouse and lover, not for your household skills."