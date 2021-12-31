On New Year’s Eve, the last night of what’s been a second tough pandemic year for most people, I’m writing a relationship story that’s happy and very hopeful.

I’m a man, age 34, in a relationship which started during a lockdown and seemed impossible to maintain. My girlfriend is 31.

We’d met five years prior and had a brief fling, but we seemed so different back then that we drifted apart.

Fast forward to her calling me during the first lockdown to ask if I was okay. I found it very touching. However, we were both very mindful of Covid dangers and restrictions.

So, we just exchanged texts, recommended new TV-series to each other, even watched them while staying connected only virtually.

Eventually, masked and distanced, we started walking together outdoors. Next, we met outside, even had winter picnics together, on a regular basis. Neither of us was seeing anyone else. Everything’s been up in the air as far as the future is concerned.

Now, waking tomorrow to a New Year, we’re looking at what’s possible. She’s my girlfriend, but hasn’t introduced me to her mother, though she’s told her about me.

I’ve told my best friend about my happiness with her, but, since he has compromised health, I haven’t introduced them in person, only online.

We’re both children of divorce. But we’re already finding that we can rise above those past hurts and issues. We feel bound to each other, not to our families’ judgements. We’ve acknowledged that we love each other and want our relationship to work and to last.

If that means accepting each other’s flaws (not many) and not getting caught up with the attitudes/opinions/judgements of our families, so be it.

Bring On 2022!!!