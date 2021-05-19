I’m a certified female massage therapist, 36, unable to work in that field since Covid. I’d built a devoted clientele of women and men through house-call appointments.

I’ve found other employment but have been troubled recently by a situation that arose four years ago with a man who was a very regular massage client.

He’s married, much older than me and held a prestigious job. His wife was usually at work when I massaged him.

He began to get too familiar - flattering me, trying to hug me and making sexual comments.

I considered telling him that I couldn’t give massage therapy to him any longer but I had to consider that the weekly income I received from regular clients was how I paid my rent.

But he became manipulative e.g., inviting me to stay for lunch after the appointments. I wondered if I should tell his wife. But I hated drawing her into this and possibly affecting their relationship. I was aware of how more easily he’d be believed, rather than me, if I complained about him.

I’m writing all this because I had a very disturbing nightmare recently, remembering this man even rubbing against me when he tried for a hug. I awoke very upset which surprised me since I’ve had no contact with him since the pandemic.

I’m not a woman who’s uncomfortable around men and haven’t felt discomfort with other male clients. I’m wondering if I should speak to a therapist about this.

Scary Nightmare