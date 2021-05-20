Some months ago, I joined a dating site for the first time. I’m a divorced woman who never wanted to be divorced. Several years later, I was patiently wooed by a wonderful, loving man who married me, then tragically died in an accident five years later.

I’ve been on my own for three years and was convinced by friends that I should try to find a companion.

On my dating profile, I said that I was looking for “a pal.” I’m very active, walking every day for long periods and bike when the weather permits. I also like to eat out on patios when it’s possible. I listed all this.

But I’m not desperate to date and I keep myself very busy. I have lots of friends and a large extended family. I follow virtual concerts, lectures, etc. and I’m an avid reader.

I was pleased when one man who “liked” my profile kept asking when we could meet, but I was in no rush. Eventually, after several long conversations and checking him out through a couple of sources, I agreed to sharing a meal outside.

I learned that he prefers golf and club events. He also likes to cook and entertain company at home.

For a next date, he invited me to his backyard (pre-lockdown.) The meal was delicious... but what happened next was not. He grabbed me close and tried to kiss me deeply... during COVID!!

I left immediately. I realize that he too is lonely but I’m not in a rush. I’m still looking for a pal who shares similar interests with me, and I’m going to pursue that goal.

Your thoughts?

Slow and Steady