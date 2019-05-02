Reader’s Commentary Regarding the controversial question about, "Freaking out about a Foursome" (April 8):

“I’m a man who wishes I did not have the answer for this letter, because I learned it the hard way… through personal experience.

“It is not worth it, unless you don't love your partner. There’s no other answer.

“Sure, three women in bed at once, what guy wouldn't like that? I'll tell you who: The one who wouldn't want his wife feeling second-best the rest of her life. It’s the epitome of selfishness to even ask her to do this.

“Would you feel the same if it were three guys and you, with her? I highly doubt it.

“There’s one thing only that this man who’s pushing for his fantasy to play out, has to know: Fantasy has nothing to do with reality.

“Is he prepared to throw away his relationship to fulfill this fantasy? That’s the true risk.

“The most likely scenario is that one or more people are going to be hurt because, what you do to express love and connection with someone is pretty much exactly what you do when you have sex.

“The key difference is that the one doing it knows how they feel. Your partner, watching, cannot tell what you’re really feeling.

“So, people go with what they fear – that you now have feelings for the person with whom you’re having sex, because it looks exactly the same as when you do it with “me” (the partner who’s watching).

“At best, she could wind up feeling inadequate. At worst, her confidence in your love for her is permanently damaged.

“ I know this because it happened to me and even though it was my idea, I wish I could take it back.”

Knows Better Now