I moved into a new apartment four months ago and was lonely as the building is in a different neighbourhood from my last home.

I was happy to meet a very friendly couple as they were moving into their new apartment directly across the hall from me. The husband had a ready smile and was already handily fixing things.

The woman’s outgoing, loves to take walks and chat, as do I. Days later, she knocked on my door and offered an extra ticket for a concert because her friend who was supposed to attend felt ill.

My neighbour then suggested we get something to eat together before the event. I thought it was great to have new neighbours so sociable, close by.

But that proximity has become a problem. I work from home, and so does my neighbour’s husband. The wife has a part-time job in the mornings but is free at all other times.

She’s looking for something to do and someone to do it with much of the time!

She can’t have a huge workload in the mornings, because she’s calling/texting me before noon and knocks on my door if I don’t respond right away.

Though I love walking and chatting, it’s becoming way too much togetherness for me!

But I don’t want to insult her because she doesn’t mean any harm, and as a couple they’re basically good people close at hand when I otherwise knew nobody in this building or neighbourhood.

I do have other friends in the old neighbourhood but this woman’s taking up all my free time.

I can’t handle so much contact with just one person. What should I do? How can I avoid someone directly across the hall?

Cling-on Neighbour