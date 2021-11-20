I’m a woman, 33, recently out of a relationship that began three years ago. I was introduced to my partner by a mutual friend.

Both men are late-30s, with “big” jobs. Dating my new boyfriend was very exciting. He urged me to move in with him after one month. It was very flattering and romantic!

But our social life as a couple involved frequent dinners and drinks with his colleagues, cocktail parties with his “associates,” and boozy weekends at friends’ cottages.

All these were difficult for me because I’ve never tolerated alcohol well. What’s worse is I learned that my partner’s different when he drinks.

He’d start an argument over nothing, criticize me, until I’d get very angry and go home crying. He’d later try to get intimate but fall asleep and not apologize in the morning.

I considered leaving him, but then Covid-19 changed everything. We both had to work from home. We figured out a routine for work and meals, but his drinking increased.

He’d easily get angry and blame me for something, but then he’d apologize and cry about how he loved and needed me.

I left. A few months later he was living with someone else.

Meanwhile, I’ve lost faith in men who sweep women off their feet, and in myself in wasting three years with an alcoholic who loved the bottle more than me.

How do I gain back my self-confidence? Was I wrong to just leave him instead of going with him for therapy?

Alcohol Won Out